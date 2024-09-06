Cristo Fernández on ‘Ted Lasso,’ Patrick Mahomes, and shifting dreams

Cristo Fernández has a success story that belongs in the movies. The Mexican actor, known for his beloved performance of the super positive soccer player Danny Rojas in “Ted Lasso”, was a soccer player, forced to give up his dream after experiencing an injury. He found a new passion in acting and crafting stories, nabbing a role that perfectly nailed his experiences in one of the biggest shows in recent memory. Nowadays, Fernández is making the most of it, building his own production company and starring in projects alongside icons like Eva Longoria, Eugenio Derbez, and more.

© Courtesy of State Farm Cristo Fernandez for State Farm

His latest project is a partnership with State Farm that allowed him to reunite with Danny Rojas. HOLA! spoke to Cristo on a video call, where he was happy to speak in Spanish. “This partnership began a few months ago when they reached out to me and asked if I wanted to return to Danny Rojas. And I said yes, because I love to play him,” he said. “It was very nice to return to this character that has given me so much, that I like so much, and that so many people love.”

The commercial promotes a TV bundle between football and soccer, or fútbol, as Fernández calls it. To advertise it, the brand reached out to two sporting icons, Fernández himself and Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, who won this year’s Super Bowl.

“I was working there and he came up and we met, and he was very nice,” said Fernández. “Part of the challenge of the commercial was that I had to use this very weird ball [a mix between a soccer ball and a football]. This was a good challenge for me because I had to do some tricks. When Patrick saw me pulling this off he gave me a high five. And coming from an athlete like him, well, that means a lot.”

© Courtesy of State Farm Patrick Mahomes, Jake from State Farm, and Cristo Fernández

Before becoming an actor, Fernández spent years harboring a dream to play fútbol on the international stage. He experienced various injuries that forced him to find a new passion. It’s been a tough road yet one that's been immensely rewarding. “I think sports and fútbol gave me a toolbox,” he said. “That repetitiveness, that belief in myself taught me a lot about discipline, hard work, and consistency. If I’m a good artist or not, that’s up to people to decide, but I believe in myself and in the power of my actions.

It’s clear that “Ted Lasso” is a project that matters to him. The fact that Rojas is a proud Mexican is something that Fernández treasures. I asked for his thoughts regarding a possible fourth season of the series and he was excited and willing to be involved in the project regardless of the shape that it takes. “I don’t know if that’s happening or not but I think Ted Lasso has become much larger than any of us. I think it’s a vibe, it’s the Lasso Way, as they say (laughs).”

“What I love about this character is that he’s Mexican and Latino and that’s integral to his character. If there’s a fourth season or a movie, or a commercial, or whatever, I’ll be there because this is important to me. It’s a responsibility. I hope there’s more. I want it, too!” Cristo Fernández on his character Danny Rojas

Fernandez has built an impressive resume in just a few years. He'll soon be featured in “Venom: The Last Dance,” and “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” where he stars alongside Eva Longoria. He’s launching his own production company with his sister Paloma, called Espectro MX Films. “We want to make cinema. We’re very passionate about multicultural stories and in funny real-life stories.”

When I ask him about advice for Latinos in the industry, he gets personal and reflects on his journey. “I don’t come from a family of artists or athletes. I’ve always driven my parents crazy with my dreams (laughs.) I’ve given them a few heart attacks and I’m grateful that they’ve always supported me.”

“When I had to dream to be a soccer player, I touched rock bottom when I got hurt. I thought that I had lost so much time for so many years. What was I doing? Sometimes you don’t understand. Now, I think that moment became one of the best opportunities of my life 10 years later.” Cristo Fernández

© Tom Cooper Cristo Fernandez

He suggests that artists should continue to pursue their dreams, even if they seem to be going nowhere. “Before ‘Ted Lasso’ I had nothing going on professionally, I just made videos with my friends. So for every person that has a dream, especially if it's in the arts, in my case maybe if ‘Ted Lasso’ would have never happened I think I would still be there making movies with my friends. I knew that someday I would make something.”

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.