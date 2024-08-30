Salma Hayek runs into Gerard Butler on vacation; 'Nothing better'

Salma Hayek had an unexpected encounter while on her summer vacation. The Mexican actress, who's been spending part of her summer in Ibiza, Spain, shared a photo alongside fellow actor and friend Gerard Butler.

Hayek shared photos of the encounter on social media. In an Instagram post, she showed herself and Butler smiling for the cameras, with both looking tan and smiley. Hayek is seen wearing some dark sunglasses, a black top, and a colorful necklace. She's showing off her grey hair and looking relaxed like she's making the most of her summer. Butler is seen with a thick beard and wearing a blue shirt.

A second photo shows them alongside their larger group, made up of the two of them and four friends.

"Nothing better than unexpected run-ins with friends on vacation," she captioned the post.

Hayek and Butler have both been involved in the industry for years. While the two haven't starred in any movies together, they did collaborate on the film "Septembers of Shiraz," which Hayek starred and Butler produced.

Hayek's vacation in Ibiza

Over the past weeks, Hayek has been seen enjoying and making the most of her trip to Ibiza. A couple of days ago, she shared various images of herself aboard a yacht, making the most of the stunning location. In the images, she wears a yellow bikini and shows off various poses for the camera.

“Yellow bikini + white hair = perfect combination,” she captioned the post, showing her standing before a Spanish flag.

Over the past couple of weeks, Hayek has been embodying summer vibes with her posts, approaching a relaxed and laid-back approach to her posts. “Bad hair day or free hair day?” she captioned a post that showed her in a purple bikini, with her hair loose and naturally curled.