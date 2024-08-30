Olivia Rodrigo unleashes her 90s vibes in Venice, makes red carpet debut with Louis Partridge

Olivia Rodrigo's fashion sense has been unmistakably clear since the release of her debut album "SOUR." She has consistently embraced a specific 90s aesthetic that has evolved alongside her music, reflecting her personality and her identity in pop culture. Olivia has curated such a distinctive and recognizable style that it is not only nostalgic and more than just clothing—it's an extension of her artistry.

© The Grosby Group Olivia Rodrigo stuns at the Venice Film Festival - with her signature red lips.

Her beauty signature

A staple in Rodrigo's beauty regime is her long, well-brushed hair split down the middle, paired with striking red lips—a nod to Taylor Swift's iconic style. This signature look has become her hallmark following the release of her chart-topping single "Vampire," perhaps as an homage to the song's resounding success.

Olivia embraces her punk and grunge side

Rodrigo is living her most punk era yet. While "SOUR" catered to the heartbreak of youth, her latest album "GUTS" presents a more rebellious vibe. Recently, her fashion has shifted to more subdued looks, primarily in dark hues with clean cuts. Her makeup remains minimal, highlighted by her bole red lips. This change is credited to her new stylist, Danielle Goldberg, who has elevated her style game significantly.



© The Grosby Group Olivia Rodrigo effortlessly pulls off spaghetti strap dresses with a '90s flair.

This week, Rodrigo was spotted in a black dress at the Venice Film Festival, which transported onlookers back to the '90s. The straight-cut dress featured patterns and sheer details, paired with her classic hairstyle and red lips. She accessorized simply with dark sunglasses and a clutch, a look that perfectly matched her personal style.

Olivia goes official with her relationship

Rumors of Rodrigo's relationship with British actor Louis Partridge, whom she has been seen passionately kissing, had been swirling online, and the couple finally went public after being seen hand-in-hand in the romantic city. They looked stunning together on the Italian coast at the festival premiere of the series "Disclaimer," starring Partridge alongside Cate Blanchett and directed by Alfonso Cuarón.

© The Grosby Group Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo make their relationship official

Touring Europe

Rodrigo recently wrapped up her European tour with performances in major cities like Berlin and London, concluding with six shows in Los Angeles. During these performances, she surprised fans by bringing out Chapell Roan as a special guest.

Olivia Rodrigo's signature style and evolving fashion sense, along with her new romantic adventures, are poised to keep captivating both fans and fashion critics. She's a modern-day embodiment of a '90s indie queen!

