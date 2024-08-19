Naomi Osaka is clarifying pregnancy rumors; 'Thank you, though'

Naomi Osaka is addressing some rumors. In a new TikTok video, Osaka replied to a user who was making some assumptions about her body, including if she's pregnant with her second child.

© Dylan Buell Naomi Osaka playing at the Cincinnati Open

The video was shared recently and shows her speaking directly to the camera as she replies to a comment made by one of her followers. “She is expecting again. I wish her many more," reads the comment.

Osaka is seen wearing a brown T-shirt, with her hair wrapped in a bun at the top of her head. “I just wanna say, I’m not preggos, but if I was, I wouldn’t want many more because giving birth was traumatic," she explained.

Osaka gave birth to her daughter Shai in 2023 and has been open about the challenges of that pregnancy.

"But thank you, though, for your blessings," she added with a lilt in her voice.

Osaka's experience with pregnancy

Osaka has spoken about pregnancy and how mothers rarely speak about how challenging a process it can be. "I don't think people know how hard pregnancy is; no one really talks about it as much," she said in an interview with InStyle.

"Going into it, you kind of think, 'Oh, it's this beautiful journey.' But it's kind of rough."

Osaka experienced various challenges during her pregnancy, including testing positive for Group B streptococcus, which can cause impairments in children. Her pregnancy labors were also taxing, lasting for 12 hours.

Osaka returned to tennis this year, and while she's had some good performances, the journey back hasn't been as she expected, revealing that her postpartum body has affected her game and mindset. "My biggest issue currently isn't losses though, my biggest issue is that I don't feel like I'm in my body," she wrote in an Instagram post published earlier this month. "It's a strange feeling, missing balls I shouldn't miss, hitting balls softer than I remember I used to."