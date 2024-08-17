Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Lindsay Lohan, Justin Baldoni, Kylie Jenner, and more

Happy Friday! Time to unwind with some of your favorite stars' creative vision. From Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, and more, check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.



1. Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars performs in Mexico and makes his childhood dreams of becoming a luchador come true, premiering his signature dance move, "the Oaxaca Shaka."

@brunomars Gracias Mexico City for 3 beautiful fiestas. I got to live out a childhood dream and be a luchador for a day. Premiering my now signature move: The Oaxaca Shaka 🍋‍🟩🤙👁️🩸™️ Te quiero MUCHO Mexico Te quiero MUUUUUUCCCHHHOOOOO!!!! Please enjoy this club banger until I return!!! Sincerely, Your Brunito ThisIsTheBesta!! ❤️🇲🇽 ♬ original sound - Bruno Mars

2. The Rock

Dwayne Johnson shares what his cheat meal night looks like, putting down three double smash burgers, and fries while watching Sofia Vergara's Griselda.

@therock Cheat meal Sunday night obsessions 🔥laying around on my fat ass like Jabba the Hutt. Three double smash burgers + the @Netflix series “GRISELDA”. Love this series and the performances from this all Latino cast. Especially the Godmother herself, @Sofia Vergara leading the way 👏🏾👏🏾🔥❤️ Miami will always be home (I have many;) and it’s wild to see how it all shook out. I lived in a tiny apartment right behind Dadeland Mall - where it all went down on that infamous day. #dade #theyams ♬ original sound - The Rock

3. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba invites fans to get ready with her for their first dinner in Mykonos. Her husband Cash Warren also makes a cameo and her final look is stunning.

4. David Beckham

David Beckham shares a behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot with "the shoot" vs "the shot."

@davidbeckham The shoot vs the shot… 📸 Behind-the-scenes from my shoot for BECKHAM last year 🎬 @Netflix ♬ Strangers - Kenya Grace

5. Justin Baldoni

Justin Baldoni, who has been at the center of drama with Blake Lively, continues to promote It Ends With Us, visiting a packed theater in Sweden. The director also thanked viewers and DV survivors for sharing their stories with him.

@justinbaldoni Back in Sweden with the family and walked by the local Filmstaden. I was blown away by the support. Seeing this packed theater, connecting with some of you, and hearing your stories is a powerful reminder of why we brought this story to life. And to all of you who have sent me messages, especially you survivors, your strength and bravery inspire me more than you can ever know. I see you. Med dig alltid ❤️ @It Ends With Us @Wayfarer Studios ♬ original sound - Justin Baldoni

6. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner gets some epic footage on a boat in the middle of a lightning storm.

7. Demi Lovato



Demi Lovato and Eduin Caz sing along to their new song "Chula" which they dropped today.

8. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan shares a moment on the set of Freakier Friday with Jamie Lee Curtis being very demure.

9. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello dances to her bop, "Dade County Dreaming" at a traffic stop and has a woman in her car clutching her pearls.

10. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth celebrates his 41st birthday and eats cake alone.