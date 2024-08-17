Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Lindsay Lohan, Justin Baldoni, Kylie Jenner, and more

Happy Friday! Time to unwind with some of your favorite stars' creative vision. From Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, and more, check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars performs in Mexico and makes his childhood dreams of becoming a luchador come true, premiering his signature dance move, "the Oaxaca Shaka."
2. The Rock
Dwayne Johnson shares what his cheat meal night looks like, putting down three double smash burgers, and fries while watching Sofia Vergara's Griselda.
3. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba invites fans to get ready with her for their first dinner in Mykonos. Her husband Cash Warren also makes a cameo and her final look is stunning.
4. David Beckham
David Beckham shares a behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot with "the shoot" vs "the shot."
5. Justin Baldoni
Justin Baldoni, who has been at the center of drama with Blake Lively, continues to promote It Ends With Us, visiting a packed theater in Sweden. The director also thanked viewers and DV survivors for sharing their stories with him.
6. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner gets some epic footage on a boat in the middle of a lightning storm.
7. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato and Eduin Caz sing along to their new song "Chula" which they dropped today.
8. Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan shares a moment on the set of Freakier Friday with Jamie Lee Curtis being very demure.
9. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello dances to her bop, "Dade County Dreaming" at a traffic stop and has a woman in her car clutching her pearls.
10. Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth celebrates his 41st birthday and eats cake alone.