Justin Baldoni reveals the 'secret' to his successful marriage after 11 years: 'I'm so grateful'

Justin Baldoni's latest movie 'It Ends With Us' has been one of the most talked about projects of the season, following a rumored drama about creative differences involving the star of the movie, Blake Lively. While the pair have yet to address the rumors, Justin is focused on talking about other aspects of his life.

The filmmaker recently talked about his 11-year marriage to Emily Baldoni, revealing the secret to his successful relationship. The actor got emotional in a recent clip talking about the support of his wife throughout his career, including during difficult moments.

© Jason LaVeris

"I’m so grateful that I get to choose to wake up every day and love this woman. But after 11 years of marriage, what has made things so sweet, and what has allowed our relationship to get better and better over time is the fact that I don’t just love her… I also like her. Like, a lot," he wrote on Instagram.

"We chose someone who is on a lifelong search for growth, who never stops being curious, who stays accountable, and who never, ever gives up. We both have these same qualities and while so many things about us are opposite, no matter how far the world tries to pull us apart, each of those things brings us back together like glue," he continued.

© CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Justin can be seen shedding tears in the video, admitting how grateful he is for his wife. "You could have given up on me a lot of times," he said to Emily. "I made a lot of mistakes, and your grace and your compassion, love, your belief that I could be better," he added. "I just want to thank you."

