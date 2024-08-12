Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds get rare box office achievement as married couple

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have achieved a rare relationship milestone. This weekend, the pair became the first married couple in 34 years to top the box office.

© Cindy Ord Lively and Reynolds at the premiere of 'It Ends With Us'

Lively and Reynolds are starring in the two biggest film releases this past week; "It Ends With Us," and "Deadpool & Wolverine." This past weekend, the former netted $50 million while the latter made $54 million.

The couple have entered the rare space of releasing two of the biggest films of the year within weeks of each other. While both are stars in the film, they're also producers, making the win an even more significant one. As they prepared for the film's release, Reynolds helped promote "It Ends With Us," appearing in junkets alongside his wife's co-stars. Lively was also featured in "Deadpool & Wolverine," playing the role of Ladypool. She also attended the film's premiere, wearing various eye-catching outfits.

This support likely had an impact on box office performance, getting people excited to watch the film in theaters.

While married couples dominating the box office is a rare phenomenon, 34 years ago Bruce Willis and Demi Moore did something similar. In 1990, "Ghost" and "Die Hard 2" were released close to one another, with both becoming the most-watched movies in the country. The former later turned into a box office sensation and went on to win Academy Awards.

© Gotham Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the premiere of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

More details about 'It Ends with Us'

"It Ends With Us" is based on the bestselling novel written by Colleen Hoover. It follows Lily Bloom (Lively), a florist who gets involved in a love triangle between two men, with the narrative exploring the influence of domestic violence.

The film cost around $25 million to produce, making its box office impact a true success story. The film will likely facilitate a sequel and more of Lively's work as a producer.

