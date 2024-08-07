Blake Lively pays tribute to Britney Spears at 'It Ends With Us' premiere

Blake Lively is honoring one of the great fashion icons of the early 2000s. At the premiere of her new film "It Ends With Us," the actress wore a Versace gown first worn by Britney Spears in 2002.

© Gotham Blake Lively at the 'It Ends With Us' after-party

Lively wore the Versace gown at the New York premiere of her film. The dress is colorful, made out of translucent fabrics with dashes of various pastels, including pink, blue, yellow, purple, and more, with the different colors blending into each other. She paired the dress with strappy open-toed heels, and styled her hair loose and wavy, accessorizing the look with minimal jewelry.

In her Instagram stories, Lively shared a look of Spears' original look, which was worn in 2002 in Milan, at the brand's spring runway show. She wrote a sweet message, sharing how moved she was to wear a gown that Spears used, and how much Spear's legacy matters to her.

"The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories," Lively wrote in her Instagram story. "Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your Biopic and all you have to come."

© @blakelively Britney Spears' Versace dress

More details about Spears' biopic

Last week, it was confirmed that a biopic based on Britney Spears's life was in development. The film will be an adaptation of "The Woman in Me," Spears' best-selling memoir that came out last year, exploring her childhood, rise in fame, and personal relationships, including her notorious romance with Justin Timberlake.

Spears shared the news on her X account, writing: Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with Marc Platt. He’s always made my favorite movies… Stay tuned."

The biopic appears to have all of the makings of a blockbuster, with Universal winning the bidding war for the rights and Jon M. Chu, the director of "Wicked," attached to direct.