Kim Kardashian's unexpected matchmakers want her to date a soccer player or a streamer

Kim Kardashian may not actively seek a new romance, but her four kids certainly are. During a candid appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the reality star and entrepreneur shared how her children—North West (11), Saint West (8), Chicago West (6), and Psalm West (5)—have taken it upon themselves to play matchmaker for their famous mom.

Kim Kardashian's children may be eager matchmakers, but their famous mom is not easily swayed. 'It's so funny because my kids try to set me up,' Kim laughed. 'They're ready now, and I'm not.' But who are her kids thinking of? That all depends on their interests, as Kim explained. "They're so particular. They make lists," she said, diving into the amusing details of her children's matchmaking efforts.

© Getty Images Kim Kardashian is seen on August 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

For instance, Saint, an avid sports fan, sets his heart on Kim dating a basketball or soccer player. "And I'm like, 'If you only knew,'" Kim added, hinting at her past experiences in the spotlight. Meanwhile, other kids have their sights set on streamers—yes, the digital influencers dominating the online world. But despite their best efforts, Kim remains unphased. "I'm like, 'Guys, this just isn't what I want right now.'"

Regardless of her children's enthusiasm, Kim focuses on her family and herself. She opened up about the unique way she bonds with her kids, describing how she travels solo with each child. "I love to travel solo with each of my kids because it really is this bonding time," she shared, explaining that she was on a solo trip to New York with North.

She noted that each child has distinct passions—one loves karate, another is about glitter and princesses, North is an art enthusiast, and Saint has a deep passion for soccer and basketball. Kim even revealed an upcoming trip to Spain to catch a Real Madrid game, calling it "pretty nutty," saying how she's willing to travel the world for her children's interests and noting how much fun it is.

© Getty Images Kim Kardashian is seen in New York City on August 14, 2024. (Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images)

Kim Kardashian's love life

Kim might be one of the most desirable women in entertainment, but her love life has been notably low-key in recent years. After Kim divorced Kanye West, she began a relationship with Pete Davidson. The pair lasted less than a year. After that, she was linked to Odell Beckham Jr. “Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common,” a close source to the pair revealed to E! News in September 2023, explaining that Kim was “not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person.”

More recently, during the season finale of "The Kardashians" in July, she spoke briefly about a split from a mystery man, hinting that she isn't rushing into anything new just yet. Kim recounted, "Like when [redacted] would tell me, 'You work so much, why don't you just take a week off?' I'm like, 'Get out of here!'"

© Getty Images Kim Kardashian is seen in Midtown Manhattan on August 14, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

For now, Kim seems content to focus on her family, business empire, and personal growth. While her kids might be eager to find her a new beau, Kim seems happy to wait until the time—and perhaps the match—is just right.

