Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Jennifer Garner, Simone Biles, Noah Lyles, and more

The weekend is here, which means we have a round-up of the best celebrity TikToks. From Jennifer Garner as Elektra to Camila Cabello's dance moves, get ready to be entertained.
1. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner shares how to make an Elektra smoothie while in her costume. The 52-year-old actress got back into shape to reprise her role for a cameo in Deadpool 3.
2. Simone Biles
Simone Biles invited fans to get ready with her for the all-around Olympic finals, which she later won Gold for.
3. Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee shows off her great sense of humor and shares the clip of her falling on the balance beam during the finals. She fell along with Biles and they placed sixth and fifth respectively.
4. Noah Lyles
The world's fastest man Noah Lyles celebrates with his coach after winning gold in the 100-meter sprint.
Camila Cabello shows off her dance moves to her track "Dade County Dreaming" with a hilarious shirt that says "POP STARS SUCK."
6. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato shows off her impressive crystal collection.
7. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton reunites with Nicole Richie for the reboot of their famous show The Simple Life, visiting one of their favorite locations from the original series - Sonic.
8. Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth wishes his childhood best friend a happy birthday with a then and now and proves that he has always been ripped.
9. Benny Blanco
Benny Blanco, who sparked engagement rumors with Selena Gomez makes the viral Sago with some colorful commentary.
10. Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel has a mommy and-me Mexican food moment with her daughter Bryn Hoppy.