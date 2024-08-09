Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Jennifer Garner, Simone Biles, Noah Lyles, and more

The weekend is here, which means we have a round-up of the best celebrity TikToks. From Jennifer Garner as Elektra to Camila Cabello's dance moves, get ready to be entertained.

1. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner shares how to make an Elektra smoothie while in her costume. The 52-year-old actress got back into shape to reprise her role for a cameo in Deadpool 3.

@jennifergarner PretendCookingShow: Elektra Smoothie. A great and filling way for all superheroes - cape wearing or not - to start their day. 🦸🏻‍♀️ . #Fab4Smoothie by Kelly LeVeque Ingredients: 1 serving protein powder 1 Tbsp ground flaxseed 1 Tbsp chia seeds 1 Tbsp almond butter (if no one’s looking I use extra...😬) 1 cup almond milk Handful of fresh spinach Handful of ice Small handful of berries (please see almond butter, also true here 🤷🏻‍♀️) . Directions: Mix all ingredients together in blender and enjoy. Best served cold! ♬ original sound - Jen Garner

2. Simone Biles



Simone Biles invited fans to get ready with her for the all-around Olympic finals, which she later won Gold for.

3. Sunisa Lee

Sunisa Lee shows off her great sense of humor and shares the clip of her falling on the balance beam during the finals. She fell along with Biles and they placed sixth and fifth respectively.

4. Noah Lyles

The world's fastest man Noah Lyles celebrates with his coach after winning gold in the 100-meter sprint.





Camila Cabello shows off her dance moves to her track "Dade County Dreaming" with a hilarious shirt that says "POP STARS SUCK."

6. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato shows off her impressive crystal collection.

7. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton reunites with Nicole Richie for the reboot of their famous show The Simple Life, visiting one of their favorite locations from the original series - Sonic.

8. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth wishes his childhood best friend a happy birthday with a then and now and proves that he has always been ripped.

@chrishemsworth Happy 40th birthday to one of my best mates @Luke Zocchi You’re one of a kind brother 🤙 ♬ I'm Just a Kid - Simple Plan

9. Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco, who sparked engagement rumors with Selena Gomez makes the viral Sago with some colorful commentary.

10. Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel has a mommy and-me Mexican food moment with her daughter Bryn Hoppy.