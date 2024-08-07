Jason Momoa shares hilarious video with his look-alike son Nakoa

Jason Momoa has shared a summer update with his 15-year-old son, Nakoa. In a video shared on social media, Momoa is seen enjoying a day in the lake with Nakoa, with the two hanging out together as they enjoy a beautiful sunset.

The video was shared on Instagram and was done in partnership with the wellness brand Humble. In it, Momoa discusses some of the perks of the soap he's using, while his son stands in the background. Without warning him, Momoa pushes him into the water, continuing to discuss the brand as if nothing had happened. The video then shows the two laughing together and struggling to push each other in the water, with Nakoa trying his hardest to get even with his dad to no avail.

"Keep it Humble, Baby," Momoa captioned the post.

The video racked up thousands of likes and comments, including a sweet message from Lenny Kravitz, Momoa's close friend and Lisa Bonet's ex-husband. "What up fam," he captioned the post, adding a heart and a fist emoji.

Momoa shares two kids with Lisa Bonet: Nakoa, and Lola, 17.

© ANGELA WEISS Jason Momoa and his kids

More details about Momoa and Bonet's relationship

Momoa and Bonet concluded their divorce in July of this year, with both agreeing on joint custody of their kids. The couple was married for over seven years and had been together for 12 years before that. They publicly separated in 2022. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception," the two said in a joint statement that has since been deleted. In the following months, the couple denied rumors of a reunion but made it clear their split was amicable. "We're not back together, we're family," said Momoa to Access Hollywood.

Momoa is currently dating Adria Arjona, with the two confirming their relationship in May.