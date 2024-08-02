Daniel Radcliffe opens up about 'panic' regarding the end of 'Harry Potter'

Daniel Radcliffe is in a great place right now. The child star, known for his lead role in the "Harry Potter" films, has managed to carve his career, winning a Tony Award this year for his work in the Broadway show "Merrily We Roll Along."

© Dave Hogan Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint

In an interview with BBC Radio, Radcliffe discussed his experience making the "Harry Potter" films, in particular, the struggles he faced when exiting the franchise. Radcliffe discussed his problems with alcohol, his decision to live a sober lifestyle, and the stress he felt when faced with the end of the franchise and his source of work for over a decade.

“If I went out and if I got drunk, I’d suddenly be aware of there being interest in that because it’s not just a drunk guy. It’s ‘Oh, Harry Potter’s getting drunk in the bar,’” he explained. Radcliffe said that his career as Potter “carried some kind of interest for people and also a slightly mocking interest…It’s inherently funny for people.”

“A lot of drinking that happened towards the end of Potter and for a little bit after it finished, it was panic, a little bit not knowing what to do next – not being comfortable enough in who I was to remain sober," he said, referring to the last batch of Potter films, which came out in 2011.

© Bennett Raglin Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke

Radcliffe's experience as a father

Last year, Radcliffe welcomed his first son with his girlfriend Erin Darke. Radcliffe has discussed his experience as a parent with the media, revealing that he's grown more selective when it comes to the parts and films he makes.

Following his win at the Tony Awards, Radcliffe sent an emotional shout-out to Darke and his son. "My love, Erin, you and our son are the best thing that has ever happened to me," he said. "I love you so much. Thank you so much."