Daniel Radcliffe, his girlfriend, and his baby go for a walk in matching outfits

Daniel Radcliffe is enjoying his first first year as a father. The beloved actor was photographed going on a walk in New York City, with his baby strapped to his chest. The two were accompanied by Erin Darke, Radcliffe's girlfriend and the mother of his baby. Even better, the parents wore matching outfits.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke with their son

Radcliffe and Darke were spotted having a laugh together. The two wore dark shorts and red shirts, with Darke carrying a tote bag and a sticker that indicated she'd recently voted. Radcliffe wore a baby sling, with his son attached to his chest. The baby was wearing an adorable bucket hat.

The outing follows the couple's recent appearance at the Tony Awards, where Radcliffe went home with his first Tony. He took home the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical. On the red carpet, Radcliffe provided an update on his baby and his first year as a parent. “He's great,” he said. “He's talking and saying, you know, nonsense, but very, very charming nonsense.”

After winning the Tony, Radcliffe was emotional onstage and thanked his partner and his son. "And my love Erin — you and our son are the best thing that has ever happened to me. I love you so much, thank you so much. Thank you everybody," he said.

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke, and their son

Radcliffe's enjoyment of parenthood

Radcliffe and Darke welcomed their son in April 2023. He discussed his experience as a father with a lot of love, claiming that even the difficulties of raising a newborn baby were charming to him. “I think I've been, really, I think a lot of people said, 'Just get through the first six months and after that it gets better.' But I've kind of really enjoyed the first six months," he said in an appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna."

"I don't know what I imagined, honestly. But it's great. He's incredible and I'm just in awe of my partner."