These are days of great emotions for Michelle Salas, the beautiful fashion influencer currently basking in Europe's summer sunshine. Amidst fulfilling professional commitments, Michelle also spends quality time with her loved ones.

Recently, she enjoyed a get-together with her uncle, Alejandro Basteri. But the pinnacle of her emotional journey came when she attended one of her father, Luis Miguel's concerts in Madrid.

© @MichelleSalas Michelle Salas supports Luis Miguel as he makes history in Spain

This special weekend was made even more memorable with the presence of Paloma Cuevas, the singer's girlfriend.

Michelle, El Sol's Number One Fan

As always, Michelle kept her social media followers close, sharing snippets of her experience at Luis Miguel's concert at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. The young influencer was captivated by her father's performance, which was part of one of the most successful musical tours of 2024. Michelle recorded several clips of Luis Miguel on stage from the front row, radiating energy and delivering a world-class show.

Her excitement was palpable as she tried to capture every emotional moment with her phone, sharing these with thousands of her followers. Michelle was visibly awestruck seeing her father perform in one of the photos shared. In his signature black attire, Luis Miguel held the microphone passionately, pointing upwards as he sang. "Wow," Stephanie Salas' daughter captioned from the packed stadium, which was filled with approximately 45,000 fans, according to reports from Spanish media El País.

A Historic Night for Luis Miguel with Loved Ones by His Side

Luis Miguel's concert tour in Spain has been spectacular, solidifying his status as one of the most celebrated Latin artists of recent decades. His night at the Bernabéu was extraordinary, surrounded by the two most influential women in his life: his daughter Michelle and his girlfriend Paloma Cuevas. Also in attendance were his son-in-law, Danilo Díaz Granados, and his brother, Alejandro Basteri, who has maintained a close relationship with the singer.

According to the Spanish press, Luis Miguel made history by filling the impressive venue for the second time. The concert was a journey through his classic hits, creating an emotional rollercoaster for the audience. From nostalgia to pure joy, the stadium echoed with the voices of lovers and longtime fans as he performed songs like "Suave," "Culpable O No," "Te Necesito," and "Hasta Que Me Olvides." Not forgetting his mariachi repertoire, Luis Miguel also performed "La Bikina" and "La Media Vuelta," among others, each song resonating deeply with the crowd.