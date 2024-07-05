Salma Hayek celebrates 4th of July with patriotic throwback

Salma Hayek has a photo for every occasion. The Mexican actress is known for her great sense of humor and vibrant personality; yesterday, she celebrated 4th of July by sharing the right photo at the right time.

In a post shared on Instagram, Hayek shared a photo of herself dressed up as the Statue of Liberty. The photo is a part of a 1999 issue of George Magazine, with Hayek sporting Lady Liberty's emblematic crown and holds up her torch. She wears a white dress, with her take on the character wearing white instead of the traditional green. Her eyes are almost closed and she throws a kiss to the camera. In the image's background, there's a red, white and blue liberty bell decoration, and the background of a fake sky populated with clouds.

"George Magazine July 1999, JFK Jr. Latin Heat," she captioned the post. "Happy 4th of July!"

Hayek was born in Mexico and spent years in America working as an actress. She became an American citizen in 2013. Over the years, she's discussed the challenges and the racism she experienced years ago in the industry.

© Mondadori Portfolio Salma Hayek at this year's Cannes Film Festival

Hayek's experiences as an immigrant actress in the US

In an interview with V Magazine, Hayek opened up about her experiences as a working actress. "I had to endure the worst time of all in terms of racial discrimination in Hollywood when i first started out," she said.

"It was inconcievable to American directors and producers that a Mexican woman could have a lead role." Still, she believes the industry has slowly progressed. "Hollywood has definitely grown, in embracing the inclusion of Latinos in the world, because, for some time, we didn't exist. We were not part of any stories," she said.

"I was privileged to be part of a small generation of people who broke through that door first."