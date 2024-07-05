Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos look madly in love at D&G Alta Sartoria show

Fashion and familial pride were fully displayed as Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos were the epitome of elegance and affection at the 2024 Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria show in Sardinia, Italy.

The event, held on Wednesday, July 3, saw the helicopter pilot, author, and her fiancé front and center, exuding undeniable love and style.

© The Grosby Group Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and helicopter pilot and author Lauren Sanchez look in love as they hold hands, sitting in the front row at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Sardinia.

A Proud Mom's Moment

Sánchez smiled as she sat in the front row, eagerly anticipating a special moment as her son, Nikko Gonzalez, walked the show. Sharing her excitement with her followers, she posted a clip of the moment on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Wait for proud mom moment."

In the video, Sánchez is beaming as her oldest child walks past the crowd. Beside her, Jeff Bezos matches her joy, holding her hand and sharing a smile that speaks volumes about their deep connection.

Fashion Statements

Jeff Bezos, known for his understated style, looked dapper in a navy button-up shirt paired with matching trousers, black dress shoes, and trendy shades. His sophisticated yet relaxed attire perfectly complements the evening's glamorous ambiance.

Lauren Sánchez, however, stole the spotlight with her breathtaking ensemble. She donned a sheer white Dolce & Gabbana gown with a high collar and a dramatic split down the chest, revealing elegant white lingerie beneath. The long sleeves added a touch of classic sophistication, while the gown's intricate detailing showcased the luxury brand's signature craftsmanship.

© The Grosby Group Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez look in love as they hold hands, sitting in the front row at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Sardinia.

She completed her look with nude heels, and her brunette hair cascaded in loose waves, parted deeply to one side, adding to her timeless beauty.

A Couple in Love

Throughout the event, Sánchez and Bezos were inseparable, their affection evident. Their public display of love, hand-in-hand and smiling warmly at each other, painted a picture of a couple deeply in love.

Nikko's modeling career

Nikko's career milestone comes after he graduated from college in June. With the latest success, it seems like he's found his calling and is going all in with his modeling career. He made his runway debut earlier this year in January at Dolce & Gabbana’s autumn-winter 2024/25 menswear show in Milan. “Just a proud mama,” Lauren wrote on Instagram. “It was such a gift to watch my son @nikkogzz walking the runway for @dolcegabbana in Milan. Congrats, my love.”