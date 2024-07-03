Vanessa Hudgens welcomes her first child with husband Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens has given birth! The 35-year-old actress was photographed Wednesday leaving the hospital holding her newborn. Sources also confirmed the news with multiple outlets but the sex and exact date she gave birth are unclear. If the new addition wasn't special enough, it's also her husband, Cole Tucker's birthday!!! The MLB player is officially 28, and his wife shared the cutest gallery of photos on Instagram with her 51.2 million followers, calling him her, “little slice of heaven” in the caption.

In the first photo, Tucker, who plays for the Angels, smiled while holding their first child - Hudgens’ dog named Darla. She included photos of them throughout the years, including one of their date nights while she was pregnant and their passionate kisses. “You make the world a brighter place just by being you,” the 35-year-old wrote.

© GettyImages

The couple has been ringing in birthdays and holidays together since 2020. In 2021, they celebrated the High School Musical star's 33rd birthday at Disneyland, but considering how deep she is in her pregnancy, they are probably avoiding crowded theme parks.

Vanessa's big reveal

Hudgens made the big reveal well into her pregnancy, arriving at the Oscars in March with a black gown that hugged her baby bump. She stole the show at the event, glowing with beautiful energy, and it was obvious how excited she was.

© GettyImages The actress surprised on the red carpet with her baby bump in a black Vera Wang Haute Couture gown with a high neck and long sleeves, accessorized with Chopard jewelry styled by Jason Bolden.

Speculation surrounding the timeline of her pregnancy

The announcement came three months after they tied the knot on a beach in Mexico on December 2023. There was speculation that she was pregnant at her bachelorette party in October, but she shut down the rumors on Instagram, writing in the comments, “Not pregnant so y’all can stop.”

She doubled down on the “She Pivots” podcast, which aired a week before her reveal at the Oscars, saying, “I was like, ‘That is so rude. I’m sorry, I don’t wear Spanx every day, and, like, am a real woman and have a real body.“ “Don’t make assumptions,” the Princess Switch star said, adding, “in all aspects of life, but especially over other women’s bodies.”