Georgina Rodriguez welcomes a new family member

Georgina Rodríguez's family is celebrating the birth of a little girl who has everyone excited. The model and influencer's sister, Ivana Rodríguez, announced the arrival of her second daughter with her husband, Carlos García. They chose the cutest name - Dafne García Rodríguez. The happy mother shared a gallery of photos of their precious baby on Instagram Tuesday, and she is already proving to be a popular baby, garnering thousands of likes.

© © IG: @ivana.rodriguez Dafne

Ivana shared the happy news with the world but did not share the delivery date. "Welcome to life," she wrote in the caption, promising, "We will love and take care of you always." Baby Dafne has already begun to enjoy her life here on earth, experiencing her first family walks, together with her dad and her older sister, Deva who is almost three years old.

The last slide of the precious gallery was a video of Ivana in awe of her newborn. "My love! Dafne García Rodríguez, I love you. You are my sunshine, you are my love. You are the queen of mommy," Ivana whispered lovingly to her daughter as she fell asleep. "Oh, what a princess, how she smiles. She loves her mommy. Beautiful little one, you have me in love," she continued in Spanish.

Ivana, who has a degree in French translation and interpretation, received hundreds of messages congratulating her on the happy news. Good wishes and sweet emojis filled the comments section from people who were closely following her pregnancy. Ivana has her own large following, with 817k followers on Instagram.

For now, neither Georgina nor Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken publicly about the big news, which they probably already knew about for days, giving the spotlight to Ivana. But the soccer player's sister, Katia Aveiro, expressed her joy in the comments writing, "👏 congratulations ❤️ good health ❤️ a kiss," in Spanish. The sweet message is a testimony to how close Cristiano and Georgina's families are after all these years.

Georgina's sister and best friend

Since Georgina opened the doors of her life to the public through her reality show, Soy Georgina, people could see how close her relationship is with her sister Ivana. They got along well since they were little and that bond has only grown stronger with time. "Ivana is everything to me. She has been, at many times, a mother, father, friend... my fundamental pillar," the model expressed in an interview for Elle, where she also assured that Ivana has been by her side in the saddest moments but also the happiest.

Ivana confirmed Georgina's words in one of the show's episodes: "I take everything that happens to my sister as if it were happening to me in the first person. Because my sister is me. If something bad happens to her, I'll die. She's my life partner from start to finish," she said passionately.

A fun fact is that Ivana and her husband Carlos would not have found love if it wasn't for Georgina's husband. In 2018, Ronaldo hired the artist to replace a bust that had been made in his honor. Happy to work with one of his soccer idols, he accepted the assignment, not knowing he would meet the love of his life. It was there that he met Ivana, and they made his relationship public in the summer of 2019. They expanded their family for the first time on November 26, 2021, welcoming their first daughter, Deva, into the world. Now the family of four is ready for this new chapter of their life.