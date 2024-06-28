Vera Wang celebrates her 75th birthday with an adorable throwback

Vera Wang is officially 75 years old. The famous designer is a Cancer, born on Jun 27th, 1949, and she has forever made her mark on the fashion industry with no signs of slowing down. Wang celebrated her birthday with sweet memories on social media, and she shared an adorable throwback circa 1956 when she was a little girl.

"CIRCA 1956. Just me. TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE MY BIRTHDAY AND ALL THROUGH THE HOUSE…" she captured the sweet photo of her. It was taken when she was around seven years old, and even in the throwback, she looks like a fashionista. The designer smiled with a short haircut, a plaid uniform dress over a white shirt with an embroidered collar, and a black belt around her waist.

Wang also shared a glimpse of how she started her birthday festivities, enjoying a chocolate-covered dessert.

On her birthday, Wang shared a video by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, when she was honored with the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2013 CFDA Awards. Commemorating the impact she's made in the bridal and fashion industry, it depicts Wang as a little girl. She called the achievement one of her most treasured moments. "In celebration of my 75th birthday, one of the most treasured moments of my 55 years in fashion and 35 years in business." she wrote in the caption.

What is Wang's secret?

© Jamie McCarthy

At 75, there are no signs of stopping Wang when it comes to her work or vivacious life. Last week, she even shared a video of her dancing during a coffee break.

It may come as a surprise that Wang doesn’t have any wild regimens, at least that she has shared. In October 2023, she told Page Six she has a strong relationship with McDonald’s. “I do eat McDonald’s, absolutely,” she told the outlet. Wang even orders it every day sometimes. “I order it every day, like two weeks on it, and then I’ll change," she said.

In 2020, she broke the Internet when she shared a photo in an orange sports bra and white denim shorts that showed off her incredible abs, luscious hair, and toned arms. Fans were shocked in the comments, wondering if she was drinking “unicorn blood.”