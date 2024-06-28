Jenni Rivera's children celebrate her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jenni Rivera's legacy will live on forever and is now cemented on the world-famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. The late singer was honored with a posthumous star on Tuesday, June 27, and her five children were there to celebrate.

© Getty Johnny Rivera, Chiquis Rivera, Jacqie Rivera, Jenicka Rivera and Michael Rivera

The Mexican-American singer welcomed five children into the world: Chiquis Rivera, Jacqie Campos, and Michael Marín Rivera, who she shared with José Trinidad Marín; and Jenicka López, and Johnny López from her marriage to the late Juan López. Chiquis shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram, writing in the captain, "Heaven is celebrating."

© Getty Chiquis Rivera speaks at a ceremony unveiling her late mother Jenni Rivera's new star

The eldest daughter of the legendary singer has followed in her mom's footsteps in regional Mexican music, and she made a touching speech. “It is an honor to be the daughter of such an amazing woman - a woman who accomplished so much. But more than anything, being the daughter of a woman who has left her footprint on earth and on so many people’s hearts. I see her in my siblings and all of you guys," she told the crowd. "My mother was a woman who did not give up and did not take no for an answer. Her tenacity, her perseverance, her courage, still lives on in so many of us," the 39-year-old singer continued.

Rivera passed away tragically in a plane crash on December 9, 2012, at the age of 43. She was one of seven people aboard the small private jet that crashed in northern Mexico, killing everyone aboard. Her daughter Jenicka, said her mom dreamed of one day receiving a star. "I thought it was impossible to get it after she passed away, but God has a beautiful way of proving people wrong," she said.

© Getty Gloria Trevi

Jenni's friends were also there to honor her, like Gloria Trevi, who was one of the first to make a speech. “We are honoring and celebrating the life of a distinguished woman. Today, love and talent defeat death. The daughter, the sister, the woman, the mother, the friend lives through all of us who love and admire here," she told the crowd. "For me, it is an honor to witness this recognition along with her family. She triumphed in a genre dominated by men. Jenni is unforgettable and unrepeatable; this star symbolizes her light in our hearts."