Cazzu turns a new leaf and finds shelter in her best friend

Cazzu has experienced a lot of ups and downs over the past year. The Argentinean singer recently announced her split from Christian Nodal, her former partner with whom she shares a baby. Cazzu has made it clear that she's spending time healing and will be returning to the spotlight with new music and a new focus. While she hasn't made any public posts, she was featured on one of her best friend's social media posts, Joaquinha Lerena, also known as La Joaqui.

© La Joaqui Cazzu, La Joaqui, and Inti

The photo was shared on La Joaqui's Instagram story and shows Cazzu smiling at the camera while Joaqui throws a kiss and holds on to Inti, Cazzu's daughter. La Joaqui added an orange heart emoji and some sparkles at the top of the image, showing her joy over spending time with her friend and her family. The two look comfortable together, with Cazzu having barely any makeup on. Inti wears an adorable pink outfit and looks distractedly at her mom.

Following the news of Cazzu and Nodal's split, La Joaqui took to Instagram to show her support for her close friend. She shared various photos of some of the highlights in her life, including a photo of Cazzu with her daughters. Cazzu shared how much she appreciated her friend's support by writing a sweet message. "How to explain happiness in photos. HAPPINESS IN PHOTOS. I love you so much, my girls, my angels."

Various Argentinean artists who are presumably friends with Cazzu have since stopped following Nodal on social media, including La Joaqui, Nicki Nicole, and Brenda Asnicar.

More about Cazzu and La Joaqui's friendship

Cazzu and La Joaqui's friendship dates back to some years ago, with the two providing support for each other at their most difficult times. "When I had my second child, I was in a pretty violent situation. I had no social media, nothing, the only number I knew was Cazzu's," shared La Joaqui in the Argentinean program "Podemos Hablar."

"I called her and said, 'I'm here, I'm afraid something might happen to me or to my girls.' She said to me, 'You have an apartment, a car is coming to pick you up.' I took the babies and left. And I lived there until I found my footing and I started making music again. I got up higher than when I fell down."