Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris glow on their date night at the American Ballet Theatre

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are thriving. The couple, who confirmed their relationship earlier this year, has been thoroughly enjoying their romance, attending events and premieres in places all over the world. This week, the two attended the premiere of Woolf Works at the American Ballet Theatre in New York.

© Jamie McCarthy Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris

The pair took various photos on the red carpet, showing off their intimacy and comfort. They wore contrasting yet complimenting outfits, with Bush opting for a red look made out of a glossy skirt and a blouse. She wore red open-toed heels. Harris wore a light blue suit that she paired with a white button-up. She rounded out the look with some sunglasses and with white sneakers with silver details on them.

The photos showed the two posing for the cameras and taking a moment to laugh together.

© Jamie McCarthy Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush

More about Bush and Harris' relationship

Bush and Harris began dating in the fall of 2023. The year was complicated for both, with them coming out of divorces with their respective partners. Bush was married to Grant Hughes from 2022 to 2023, while Harris was married to Ali Krieger from 2019 to 2023. They share two children: Sloane and Ocean.

This year, the two have shared their love with the world openly, sharing dozens of posts together and making time to travel to various parts of the world. Recently, they attended an event in Cannes where Harris was speaking as a retired professional athlete. The two shared moments of their trip, including photos of the two dancing and enjoying a party. Before that, they traveled to Paris, where they shared plenty of sweet moments together, including walks along the city and kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower. "Chasing sunsets with you is my favorite," Harris captioned one of her romantic posts.