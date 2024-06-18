Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris look gorgeous and happy in Cannes Lion

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris look happy and in love. The two made an appearance at Cannes Lions, a creative festival where Harris was a speaker alongside other professional athletes.

Harris and Bush at a Spotify event in Cannes Lions

Bush and Harris posed for some photos together, with the two looking stylish in their different styles. Harris wore a knitted polo shirt with the outline of a beach that she matched with navy pants and white Converse sneakers. Bush wore a cream colored pantsuit that she paired with heels and jewelry.

Harris attended the event alongside other athletes, including Rennae Stubbs and Logan Eggleston. The three attended a panel at Axios Women’s Sports House, where they discussed their experience on attending previous Olympics.

Harris and Bush at Cannes Lion

Bush came out earlier this year

Bush and Harris began their relationship last year, after the two had divorced frm their previous partners. Bush had been in a relationship with Grant Hughes while Harris had been married to fellow soccer player Ali Krieger.

This year, Bush came out in an open letter published on Glamour magazine. “I’ve experienced so much safety, respect, and love in the queer community, as an ally all of my life, that, as I came into myself, I already felt it was my home. I think I’ve always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum. Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great.”