Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris share romantic photo kissing in front of the Eiffel tower

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are happy and in love. The couple, who recently came forward with their relationship after months of speculation, has been attending events and trips together. Harris, who used to be a goal keeper for the US Women’s Soccer Team, shared a video of their trip to Paris, France, showing them kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The video shows some bits of their trip to France, showing Harris walking ahead of Bush, who’s recording her. Harris gestures towards her with her hand, prompting her to join her. The two then are seen looking at the camera and kissing with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Lastly, the two are seen walking along a pier and enjoying a sunset. “Chasing sunsets with you is my favorite,” Harris captioned the post. Bush also dropped a comment, writing, : “You ,” while adding a shy face emoji.

Bush and Harris started to date in October of last year, after they had divorced from their previous partners. Bush was married with Grant Hughes for a year while Harris was married to fellow soccer player Ali Krieger, with the marriage lasting from 2019 to 2023. The two now share a daughter, Sloane, 3, and a son, Ocean, 1.

Harris and Bush have been dating since October

Bush came out earlier this year

Bush addressed her divorce to Hugues and her relationship with Harris in an essay, published in Glamour magazine. “I finally feel like I can breathe. I don’t think I can explain how profound that is,” she wrote in the cover story. “I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long. I hadn’t realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down. This might sound crazy—but I think other people in trauma recovery will get it—I am taking deep breaths again. I can feel my legs and feet. I can feel my feet in my shoes right now. It makes me want to cry and laugh at the same time.“