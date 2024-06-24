A Miss Texas USA contestant becomes the oldest participant at 71 years old

A Miss Texas USA contestant made history this past weekend. Marissa Teijo, 71, became the oldest contestant to participate in the pageant, and while she didn't take home the crown, she delivered an inspiring message for women all over the world.

Teijo shared the news of her involvement in the pageant in late May, where she shared a post sharing some of her goals when participating for the Texas crown. " I am delighted to be a part of this incredible new experience as a contestant in the Miss Texas USA pageant. In doing so, I hope to inspire women to strive to be their best physical and mental self and believe there is beauty at any age," she wrote in the post's caption.

The Miss Universe Organization recently updated its guidelines, becoming more inclusive with its casting. It has since removed age limits for contestants over the age of 18 and has allowed for the participation of women who are married, divorced, or pregnant.

Miss Texas USA was hosted this past Saturday, with Miss Dallas Aarieanna Ware taking the crown. She will represent Texas in the upcoming Miss USA competition.

Miss USA's controversial resignation

Earlier this May, Miss USA Noelia Voigt resigned from the position. She shared a statement on social media, prompting curiosity from all over the world. Her statement was followed by a response from the Miss Universe organization. “We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time. The organization is currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor and an announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA will be coming soon," reads the statement.

Shortly after, Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava stepped down from the position.

Voigt was the representative of Miss Utah and became the winner of Miss USA 2023. She is the first Venezuelan-American to hold the title.