Jessica Alba shows off bloody make up and stunt work in 'Trigger Warning' BTS post

Jessica Alba is thrilled to be back onscreen. The actress and entrepreneur has been teasing her movie comeback over the past couple of weeks, reminiscing about some of her most iconic films and doing various promotional appearances on different programs. In an Instagram post, Alba shared a look at the hard work she'd done for her new film "Trigger Warning," which includes striking some awesome poses, lots of dirty and bloody makeup, and some impressive stunt work.

© GettyImages Jessica Alba is making her comeback to films this year

In an Instagram post, Alba teased a few highlights of her time working on "Trigger Warning." The post is made up of various images and videos, kicking off with a photo of herself in a tank top and pants, striking a pose with a machete. Another video shows off the layered and gruesome makeup she wore at certain parts of the film, with Alba approaching the camera to highlight her face covered in dirt and bruises. More photos showed Alba dressed in camo, driving a police car, and more. The last video shows Alba jumping on top of a mattress as some dust is blown near her face, demonstrating her impressive action skills.

Viewers of the post were sure to encourage Alba in the comments, praising her work and the film. "Congrats jess," wrote Eiza Gonzalez. "Getting some serious bad ass Dark Angel vibes. Can’t wait!" wrote a fan, referencing Alba's breakout TV series, which launched her to fame.

"Trigger Warning" will premiere on Netflix today, June 21st. "A little bit of #BTS while filming…." Alba captioned the post, which was shared yesterday. "Trigger Warning is almost here 🍿🎬 @netflix and chill with me tomorrow!?"

More details about 'Trigger Warning'

While promoting the film, Alba revealed that she'd applied some of the action skills she learned earlier on in her career on this role. “I spent a lot of time training,” she said of her role in 'Dark Angel.' “So I took a lot of those skills and I applied it to ‘Trigger Warning.’” In the clip, she also recites one of her favorite lines spoken by her character, Parker. "If you pivot on that backfoot you won't punch like such a little bitch," Alba recites, looking straight at the camera and laughing. "I love this line," she said.