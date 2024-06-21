Heidi Klum rips off her shirt while eating hot wings

Heidi Klum can handle the heat. The beloved model and personality recently made an appearance on "Hot Ones," the YouTube program where celebrities eat hot wings while they answer all sorts of questions. While Klum was a trooper, taking on the challenge with a laugh, at one point she ripped her shirt off to cope with the heat.

© Getty Images Heidi Klum on the red carpet

Klum and host Sean Evans discussed many notable moments of her life, including some of the scariest experiences onstage, her memorable worm Halloween costume, and some of the most expensive clothes she's worn on the runway. At one point, Klum was chugging buttermilk to try to manage the heat. With a cool face, she ripped her shirt off, showing off a red bra underneath and prompting laughs from Evans. "Woah! Now I'm getting hot too, Heidi," said Evans. Klum continued to chug buttermilk. "That one is the kicker," she said, nodding along.

"When does it go?" she asked with tears in her eyes. "In like five or ten minutes," said Evans.

As Klum continued to take on the challenge, she showed off a wing to the camera. "No, because I also don't want to look like I'm just nibbling on this stuff. I'm eating those wings, guys!"

Klum shows off her amazing body in Cannes

Earlier this year, Klum traveled to Cannes, where she enjoyed herself on the beach. She attended the festival on May 12 and spent a couple of days there, where she shared some videos and photos of herself sunbathing. "Jet lag, ready to get a tan, nobody in sight,” she wrote on social media, sharing a video where she recorded herself and her surroundings, including her golden and glittery bathing suit.

Klum attended the premiere of the film "La Deuxieme," wearing a red gown designed by the Lebanese designer Saiid Kobeisy.