Jason Momoa poses with his daughter Lola Iolani Momoa at ‘The Bikeriders’ premiere

Jason Momoa had the support of one of his biggest fans at The Bikeriders premiere in Los Angeles - his daughter. The actor brought along his mini-me, Lola Iolani Momoato, to walk the red carpet at the world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre, and they looked cooler than ever.

Lola looked perfectly styled for the premiere, wearing baggy blue jeans, a printed t-shirt, and a distressed black leather motorcycle jacket with Doc Martens. Her famous father wore grey distressed jeans, steel-toe boots, a black and white striped sweater with a motorcycle vest, and sunglasses.

The Aquaman star shares the 16-year-old with his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, 56. The couple also shares Nakoa-Wolf, 15, who seems to have skipped out on the premiere.



Jason and Bonet keep their kid’s lives relatively private, but he has opened up about what it’s like being a girl dad in the past. In a 2020 interview with Men’s Health, he admitted that he cried when she turned 13 and is scared of what the future holds watching her grow up - like boys. “I’m not going to do well with it,” he said. “I’ll just hate it if she brings home some dipsh*t bad boy.”

The film hits theaters on June 21. The plot reads, “Over the course of a decade, a Midwestern motorcycle club evolves from a gathering place for local outsiders to a sinister gang, threatening the original group’s way of life.

Altjough he did not bring his girlfriend, Adria Arjona, to the premiere. The actress has spent time with him on his motorcycle. The 44-year-old actor told ET, “My lady likes to ride.” “Any excuse for more hugs,” he quipped.