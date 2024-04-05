Piqué reappears alongside Clara Chía amidst new controversy

It has been a while since we saw Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía going out together. Although his ex, Shakira, was under the glaring spotlight a few weeks ago after releasing her cathartic album “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” the retired soccer player turned into a businessman making headlines after finding himself in the eye of the storm.

According to our sister magazine, HOLA! Spain, recent revelations indicate that the Civil Guard has initiated an investigation into Piqué. The focus of this inquiry? Allegations suggest that the former FC Barcelona player may have provided “gifts” to Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), and possibly other high-ranking officials. What is the purported motive behind these gifts? To influence negotiations aimed at relocating the Supercopa tournament to Saudi Arabia, as reported by EFE.

During these uncertain times, Piqué takes comfort and support from his girlfriend, Clara Chía. The pair were captured riding together in Gerard’s car.

The pair’s outing comes after Shakira said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, that she feels “free,” and her newfound freedom led to her new album —her first in seven years.

“I’ve been putting out music here and there, but it was really hard for me to put together a body of work,” Shakira said. “I didn’t have time. It was the husband factor. Now I’m husband-less. Yeah, the husband was dragging me down. Now I’m free. Now I can actually work,” she continued, referring to how she put Piqué‘s career first so she could stay at home and take care of their sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9. Shakira and Piqué called it quits in 2022 after 11 years together.