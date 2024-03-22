Kevin Bacon celebrates his daughter’s birthday a with dancing video

Kevin Bacon loves to share a dancing video. To celebrate his daughter’s 32nd birthday, Kevin shared a video of himself dancing, stitched to a separate video of her dancing. The end result is a sweet clip where he replicates her moves with great accuracy.

Sosie Bacon is celebrating her 32nd birthday. To commemorate the special occasion, Kevin shared a video of himself dancing along to a cover of Harry Styles’ “As It Was.” The clip shows him in his farm, framed by two cows, and wearing some sunglasses, a flannel shirt, a jacket and some jeans.

“Happy birthday,” he captioned the post. “I’ll never stop dancing with ya, baby.”

Kevin and his wife Kyra Sedgwick have two children: Travis, 34, and Sosie, 32. Both kids have followed in their parents footsteps, with Travis becoming a musician like his father, and Sosie becoming an actress like her parents.

Kyra and Kevin have been together for decades

Learn more about Travis and Sosie

Travis a producer and composer, with his parents at times sharing videos of his performances. In 2021, Sedgwick shared a clip of Travis and his band performing in Daytona Beach. "My insanely talented kid rocked the house yesterday and I was lucky enough to be there!" she wrote.

In the case of Sosie, she’s worked in multiple TV shows and films in the past. Most notably, she was the lead in the film “Smile,” which ended up grossing $217.4 million on a $17 million budget. She’s also starred in “Mare of Easttown,” “Narcos: Mexico,” “13 Reasons Why,” and more