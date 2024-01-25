Luke Perry co-star reveals he confided in her regarding Madonna romance

Luke Perry and Madonna were involved in a romance. Tori Spelling is sharing some of her knowledge regarding the late Perry and Madonna, who used to date when Spelling and Perry were working on the hit TV show “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

©GettyImages



The cast of Beverly Hills, 90210

Spelling was featured in the latest episode of “90210MG,” a podcast hosted by Jennie Garth that explores the gossip and behind the scenes stories of the hit ‘90s show. In it, she reminisced about the time her late friend Perry disclosed to her that he was dating Madonna. “I will never forget him pulling me into his dressing room and telling me,” she said. “I felt so confided in. ‘Oh, my God, he’s telling me about Madonna.’” Spelling revealed that Perry also showed her a voice message that Madonna had left him.

“Remember how we used to have answering machines, you guys? He played me a message from her,” Spelling said. “I was like, ‘You’re the coolest person in the whole world. One, cause you’re Luke Perry, and two, because Madonna wants you.’”

©GettyImages



Luke Perry died at 52

Madonna and Luke Perry

Madonna and Luke Perry met in 1992. According to Vanity Fair, Madonna reached out to Perry so he could present an award at American Foundation for AIDS Research. Perry presented the award and was kissed by Madonna onstage, sparking rumors that the two were involved in a romantic relationship.

Perry died in 2019 at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke. He was known for his work in “Beverly Hills, 90210,” and “Riverdale.”