Michael Bublé ‘was going through a crisis’ before his son with Luisana Lopilato got cancer

Michael Bublé shared on an episode of the Diary of a CEO podcast how his priorities in life shifted after his now 10-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer. “My son’s cancer diagnosis rocked my world,” Bublé began. “It pulled the curtain from over my eyes.”

©GettyImages



“I don’t think I had my priorities straight,“ he confessed

The 48-year-old singer said the pain he and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, went through was almost unbearable. “And that was a sledgehammer to my reality. And I will never be carefree, and that’s okay. It is a privilege for me to exist, and that pain, the fear, the suffering that comes with those sorts of things is, I guess it’s part of that beautiful, beautiful life,” he shared.

Bublé and his reality check

The legendary singer began putting things into perspective and realized he was going through a crisis before his son’s cancer diagnosis. “I don’t think I had my priorities straight. I mean, my family was always my love, but I don’t think I was a terrible guy, but dude, it was blinders. Career. Ambition. How do I become the baddest, biggest, best. You know, more ego, more power, more money,” he shared.

The star reminisced on the day they learned the news. “And on Halloween, however many years ago that was, dude, it’s like life was lived with a curtain in front of me. Like a filter. And the moment that they said this is what’s happening, that reality hit me,” Michael said. “Filter gone. And I mean, in a moment. In one moment. Gone. And I went, ‘Okay. This is it. This is life. This is it, this is what’s important.’”

In addition to Noah, he is also dad to Elias, 7, Vida, 5, and Cielo.