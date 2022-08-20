Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato welome daughter Cielo Yoli Rose into the world

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have welomed their daughter Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé into the world. They shared an adorable photo holding the newborn’s foot with a sweet caption.
“From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad,” the couple wrote in the caption. Friends like Kany Garcia commented, “muerooooooo.”
As noted by People, this week, the actress revealed on social media that one of their other three children had chosen the name during a Q & A. It is the fourth child for the singer, 46, and the Argentinian actress, who already have a daughter Vida, 3, and sons Elias, 6, and Noah,8. Last week Lopilato shared photos of her belly from her baby shower to commemorate, “the final days of the belly.” “Thanks to my friends and family that put together this amazing #babyshower,“ she wrote in the caption.
The couple first met in 2008 after they were introduced at an after-party following his concert in Buenos Aires, per PEOPLE. An insider told the outlet it was “love at first sight” for Bublé.
They were engaged in 2010, and had two different weddings in 2011, in Argentina and Canada. Their eldest child Noah was born in 2013 and their second son, Elias, was born in 2016.
The family had a terrifying scare when Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer after Elias‘ birth. “Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy,” they wrote on Facebook.
Thankfully Noah recovered and the singer told Ellen Degeneres he was doing really good. “Thank God. Anytime I can, I put it out there,” he said. “All those prayers that you people gave to our family, you have no idea how much that lifted us.” He said that this event had given him and his family a new perspective on life.