Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato welome daughter Cielo Yoli Rose into the world

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have welomed their daughter Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé into the world. They shared an adorable photo holding the newborn’s foot with a sweet caption.



“From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad,” the couple wrote in the caption. Friends like Kany Garcia commented, “muerooooooo.”



As noted by People, this week, the actress revealed on social media that one of their other three children had chosen the name during a Q & A. It is the fourth child for the singer, 46, and the Argentinian actress, who already have a daughter Vida, 3, and sons Elias, 6, and Noah,8. Last week Lopilato shared photos of her belly from her baby shower to commemorate, “the final days of the belly.” “Thanks to my friends and family that put together this amazing #babyshower,“ she wrote in the caption.