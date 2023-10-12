Luisana Lopilato officially becomes a Canadian citizen after 16 years

Luisana Lopilato was born in Argentine, and has spent a large part of her adult life in Canada, where she has built a family with her husband Michael Bublé. After a long 16-year wait, the actress has finally obtained her Canadian citizenship and will have dual citizenship there and in Argentina. The star of ‘La Corazonada’ revealed the happy news on social media Tuesday with a gallery of photos where her happiness shined through.



Luisana Lopilato celebrating her Canadian citizenship.“



She shared the news on her Instagram where she has more than six million followers, expressing her gratitude. “I want to share one of the greatest joys of my life with you, and that is that today I finally became a Canadian citizen! Now I am both Argentine and Canadian. It couldn’t be better! To think that it’s been almost 16 years! My husband and my four children were born here... that’s why being Canadian is an ENORMOUS privilege, for which I am immensely grateful to God and life,” the singer wrote.



Luisana Lopilato has waited for this day for 16 years



Lopilato also expressed her deep gratitude to her husband, who she has shared her life with since 2011, and her children. “Thank you @michaelbuble and my children for standing by me through every exam I took! Also, thanks to my family who always supported me from Argentina. Thanks to Canada for making me a part of this wonderful and great nation,” she wrote.

The “Everything” singer respondeed in Spanish commenting, “I am so proud of you! I love you, Luisana!”

Lopilato and Bublé have been married since 2011 and are the parents to 9-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Elías, 5-year-old Vida, and the youngest, Cielo, who is only one. The couple has celebated highs together but also experienced some challenging times. In 2016, their eldest son, Noah, was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a rare type of liver cancer.

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé at the Billboard Music Awards en 2022

At that time, the family moved to Los Angeles for their son’s medical care and took a break from their careers to focus on Noah’s recovery, who was just three years old. After two years of intensive treatments and surgery, Noah made a remarkable recovery. Seven years after that chapter, they continue to celebrate life with this new personal milestone for Lopilato.