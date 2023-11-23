Antonela Roccuzzo’s cousin robbed in Argentina

On Tuesday morning, the family of Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi, experienced a scary incident as Agustina Scaglia, the model’s cousin and influencer widely known as Buchi, was violently robbed on the streets of Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. The alarming event took place on Pellegrini Avenue, where two armed individuals stopped her.

©GettyImages



Agustina Scaglia, Antonela Roccuzzo’s cousin was robbed in Argentina.

Diego Santamaría, head of the Radio Patrol Command, told local media that around 9:30 am, Agustina was traveling with two employees from the family supermarket. The three were heading to the bank to make a cash deposit, a piece of information that the involved thieves seemed to know as they followed them in a white car. “They broke one of the windows and, through threats, took two backpacks with a large sum of money,” he said.

According to reports, Agustina had approximately eight million Argentine pesos, about 22 thousand dollars. Her car had a gunshot, a detail that the authority’s chief officer confirmed: “They fired a shot when, out of fear, and the guys tried to escape.”

“She tried to accelerate, but we had a car in front and couldn’t, ending up hitting it,” recounted one of the employees who was with Agustina, the owner of the Scaglia family supermarket, relatives of the Roccuzzo family.

Authorities have initiated investigations into additional individuals involved, and officers are currently scrutinizing local camera recordings to identify the thieves and gather details about the moment of the assault. Fortunately, both Agustina and the women accompanying her emerged physically unharmed, although they are grappling with the emotional shock induced by the situation.

Victim of another attack

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the store has been targeted. In March of last year, reports surfaced of the supermarket subject to gunfire and vandalism, accompanied by threats aimed at Lionel Messi. Nevertheless, the connection between both incidents remains unconfirmed, prompting ongoing investigations.

©@buchiiiscaglia



Agustina Scaglia, Antonela Roccuzzo’s cousin

Related Video: Al Pacino to Pay Girlfriend $30K Monthly in Child Support Loading the player...