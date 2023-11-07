The Miss Universe pageant has been a global phenomenon for decades, captivating audiences with dazzling contestants, stunning evening gowns, and impressive talents. Beyond the glitz and glamour, the competition has also produced many unforgettable moments that have left a lasting impact on viewers worldwide.

From naming the wrong contestant to outrageous answers, Miss Universe lovers might have seen it all. In this article, we will stroll down memory lane and relive some of the most iconic Miss Universe moments in history.

The First-Ever Miss Universe Crowned

The inaugural Miss Universe pageant occurred in 1952, and the first-ever Miss Universe was crowned. Armi Kuusela from Finland took home the coveted title, paving the way for countless young women to dream of becoming the next Miss Universe. This historic moment marked the beginning of a legacy that continues today. Miss Mexico Olga Llorens Pérez and Miss Uruguay Gladys Rubio Fajardo were the first Latina contestants to make it to the Top 10.

Venezuela’s Back-to-Back Win

In 2009, Stefanía Fernández from Venezuela achieved a historic feat by becoming the fifth Venezuelan to be crowned Miss Universe. What makes her win even more remarkable is that it followed the victory of her compatriot, Dayana Mendoza, in the previous year. The back-to-back wins solidified Venezuela’s presence on the global stage and remain a point of national pride.

Alicia Machado’s Triumph and Controversy

Alicia Machado, Miss Venezuela 1996, captured the Miss Universe title, but her reign was marred by controversy. After allegedly gaining some weight during her reign, she faced public scrutiny, including criticisms from then-owner Donald Trump. Despite the controversy, Machado persevered and became an advocate for body positivity, shedding light on the pressures faced by beauty queens.

Steve Harvey’s Infamous Mistake

(L-R) Miss Colombia 2015, Ariadna Gutierrez Arevalo, looks on as Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega removes her crown to give it to Miss Phillipines 2015, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, after it was announced that host Steve Harvey mistakenly named Gutierrez Arevalo the winner instead of Wurtzbach during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on December 20, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 2015 Miss Universe pageant will forever be remembered for host Steve Harvey’s infamous mix-up. He mistakenly announced Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, as the winner before retracting his statement and revealing that Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach, was the winner. The awkward and surprising moment went viral and became a defining moment in the competition’s history.

Zozibini Tunzi’s Groundbreaking Win

In 2019, South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi made history by becoming the third South African to be crowned Miss Universe. What made her win even more meaningful was her advocacy for natural beauty, inclusivity, and the fight against gender-based violence. Her victory symbolized a shift towards celebrating diverse forms of beauty and pushing for social change.

Enjoy below more great moments