Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, Will Smith, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is finally here. It’s been a long week, and there are a lot of stressful things happening around us, but it’s okay to unwind and get some giggles in. Halloween is over, but this week celebrities were sharing some of their epic costumes on TikTok that you may have missed. From costume surprises to JLo dancing with a plant, check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny reveals that he dressed up as Nosferatu from the 1922 silent horror film,

2. Jennifer Lopez

JLo dances with a plant to her iconic song, “Waiting for Tonight.”



3. North West

North West shows off her epic duo costume with Penelope Disick as Tiana and Charlotte La Bouff from Princess and the Frog.

4. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian reveals her last Halloween costume, dressing up as Salma Hayek in From Dusk Til Dawn, which got the Mexican stars approval.

5. The Rock

Dwayne Johnson dressed up like David Beckham for Halloween and they are basically twins.

6. Kylie Jenner

Kylie and Kendall Jenner use an iconic Mean Girls voiceover for their Sugar and Spice costume.

7. Will Smith

Will Smith bring serious nostalgia reuniting with Jeffrey Allen Townes. In 1985 they made up the hip hop dup DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince.

@willsmith When I tell you this guy is my DAY ONE! Y’all check us out on Class of ’88 yet?? Episode 1 is out wherever you get your podcasts ♬ I'm Just a Kid - Simple Plan

8. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger secretly visits Barnes and Nobles in New York to sign all the copies of his book Be Useful.

9. Shakira

Shakira surprises Carlos Vives on stage.

10. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner shows off her Marilyn Monroe costume, giving Kim’s Met Gala look a run for her money.