Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, Will Smith, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is finally here. It’s been a long week, and there are a lot of stressful things happening around us, but it’s okay to unwind and get some giggles in. Halloween is over, but this week celebrities were sharing some of their epic costumes on TikTok that you may have missed. From costume surprises to JLo dancing with a plant, check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny reveals that he dressed up as Nosferatu from the 1922 silent horror film,
@badbunny
yo soy hermoso, muy perfecto para este mundo 🖤💔♬ BATICANO - Bad Bunny
2. Jennifer Lopez
JLo dances with a plant to her iconic song, “Waiting for Tonight.”
@jlo When your song comes on and you’re next to a plant… Waiting For Datenight 💚 #WaitingForTonight♬ Waiting for Tonight - Jennifer Lopez
3. North West
North West shows off her epic duo costume with Penelope Disick as Tiana and Charlotte La Bouff from Princess and the Frog.
@kimandnorth
Tiana and Lottie♬ Benjamins Deli - JRitt
4. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian reveals her last Halloween costume, dressing up as Salma Hayek in From Dusk Til Dawn, which got the Mexican stars approval.
@kimkardashian
From Dusk Til Dawn♬ After Dark (from "From Dusk Till Dawn") - Movie Soundtrack All Stars
5. The Rock
Dwayne Johnson dressed up like David Beckham for Halloween and they are basically twins.
@therock Beckham 7 ⚽️🥃🇬🇧💪🏾 #happyhalloween#halloween @David Beckham ♬ original sound - The Rock
6. Kylie Jenner
Kylie and Kendall Jenner use an iconic Mean Girls voiceover for their Sugar and Spice costume.
@kyliejenner
sugar & spice♬ original sound - Julian Burzynski
7. Will Smith
Will Smith bring serious nostalgia reuniting with Jeffrey Allen Townes. In 1985 they made up the hip hop dup DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince.
@willsmith
When I tell you this guy is my DAY ONE! Y’all check us out on Class of ’88 yet?? Episode 1 is out wherever you get your podcasts♬ I'm Just a Kid - Simple Plan
8. Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger secretly visits Barnes and Nobles in New York to sign all the copies of his book Be Useful.
@arnoldschnitzel Since I was in New York, I did sneak attacks at @Barnes & Noble ♬ original sound - Arnold
9. Shakira
Shakira surprises Carlos Vives on stage.
@shakira Sorprendiendo a mi hermano @Carlos Vives ♬ La Bicicleta - Carlos Vives & Shakira
10. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner shows off her Marilyn Monroe costume, giving Kim’s Met Gala look a run for her money.