Katie Holmes stuns in photos by Mark Seliger 25 years after their first shoot

Katie Holmes channeled her love of dance into a recent shoot with acclaimed photographer Mark Seliger. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old actress shared a gallery of stunning photos inspired by ballet.

The Alone Together star, showed off her effortless beauty and movement in the photos, wearing a black oversized suit in two of the images, and a black dress with her hair slicked back into a perfect bun. She said they were taken a few weeks ago at his studio.

Holmes first worked with Seliger on a Rolling Stone cover in 1998 when she was 19. “We have remained friends over the years and I have been inspired by not only his photography but also his music,” she wrote in the caption. “An incredible artist who continues to expand into many new areas of expression.”

The talented 64 year-old began his career as a photographer for Rolling Stone magazine and later served as its chief photographer. He has captured iconic portraits of musicians and celebrities like Kurt Cobain,Barack Obama, Julia Roberts, Beyoncé, Angelina Jolie, and more. He echoed Holmes’ statements on his own page, writing, “Katie is always an inspiring collaborator - she’s an exceptional artist and dancer.”

The duo also collaborated on a music film, “Ain’t Over Me,” performed by Rusty Truck. It was released December 5, 2022, and was written by Seliger and Michael Duff. The stunning video stars Holmes, who shows off her incredible dance talent.

The fashionista artist was a tap dancer when she was a little girl, and still has her childhood Christmas tap dance memorized. She had the opportunity to put on her dancing shoes for the 2014 film Miss Meadows.

Years later, she is still seen rocking ballet flats. She also passed on her love of dance to her daughter Suri Cruise, who practiced the art when she was a little girl.