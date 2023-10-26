Will Smith takes on new project following Jada Pinkett-Smith’s book release

Will Smith is taking on a new project following the notoriety that has plagued his family over the past couple of weeks. Smith will involved in an eight-part podcast series called “Class of ‘88,” exploring the rise of Hip Hop in the US.

The podcast will feature Smith’s perspective of Hip Hop, a topic he knows well, and will provide a history and an overview of the genre, highlighting the artists, albums and sounds that inspired the genre’s take over in the US. The podcast will have a focus on the year 1988, which featured the rise of Public Enemy, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Queen Latifah, and Salt ‘N Pepa.

“Hip-hop has been a central part of my life for over four decades,” said Smith to Billboard. “I’m hyped to share my first-hand experiences and those of some of hip-hop’s greatest legends as we delve into the origins of one of the most influential genres of music in history.”

Will and Jada with their family

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage

Over the past weeks, the topic of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s marriage has been incredibly discussed. It all began with the release of Pinkett-Smith’s memoir, “Worthy” which discusses her relationship with Smith and claims the two have been living separetely since 2016. Their children, Willow and Jaden, moved out of the family home when they were 18 years old.