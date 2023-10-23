Ben Affleck has lunch with his kids in LA, leaves a $100 tip for the valet

Ben Affleck was spotted being very generous with his valet driver. While out for lunch in Los Angeles, Affleck was spotted with his kids Seraphina and Emme. A photographer captured the moment when he handed his valet driver a $100 dollar tip.

Ben Affleck and his kids

Affleck was spotted with Seraphina and Emme while out in Santa Monica. He was wearing some jeans and a grey t-shirt of the Boston Red Sox, and was seen exciting the restaurant Shuttlers. Seraphina wore some brown shorts, a vest and a black shirt. Emme wore pants, Converse and a grey shirt.

A close up of the image shows Affleck handing a $100 tip to his driver.

A close up of Ben Affleck’s hand

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s blended family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in July of 2022. The two have spoken about their families and the effort it’s taken to merge them, especially since they’re almost all teenagers. "It's almost five teenagers!" said Lopez in an appeareance on Live with Kelly and Mark. "The youngest is 11, so he's not quite, but pre-teen!"

"It's challenging. You have this baby for a while and then it's like, your best little friend who loves being with you all the time, and then all of a sudden it's like, 'Get out of my room,’” said Lopez. "I feel like it's surfing. I'm riding the waves, and then it's like, 'Oops, I just got knocked over!' Now, I'm back, I'm back!" The couple shares Max, Emme, Seraphina, Violet and Samuel.