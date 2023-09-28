Demi Moore wears sheer ensemble and suffers wardrobe malfunction at Paris Fashion Week

Demi Moore quickly recovered after suffering a wardrobe malfunction at Paris Fashion Week. The Hollywood star sat front row during the Saint Laurent runway show, joined by other celebrities and A-List stars, including Hailey Bieber, Austin Butler, Lourdes Leon, Kate Moss, and more.

The 60-year-old actress arrived at the exclusive event and posed for the cameras, wearing a sheer ensemble and looking stunning in an all-black look. Demi wore minimal jewelry and paired the look with black heels and matching sunglasses, styling her signature brunette hair in loose waves.

The one-shoulder sheer dress was carefully positioned to cover her chest area, however, when Demi lifted her arm to fix her hair, the layers of the dress moved causing her to be exposed for a second. The star quickly fixed the situation and kept posing, looking flawless and unbothered.

Demi showed off her sophisticated sense of style and went on to take her seat to enjoy the show. The actress is known for attending the most important runway shows throughout the year. Most recently Demi was photographed front row at the Versace fashion show in Milan, wearing another chic ensemble, consisting of a black blazer, gold pants, and matching stiletto heels.

Demi also attended the Fendi runway show as part of Milan Fashion Week, accompanied by none other than Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss. The actress is also known for taking her dog Pilaf everywhere, and this was not the expectation, as she also took a moment to pose with her dog at the events.