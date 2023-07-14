Robert De Niro’s grandson: New update on his tragic story following recent arrest

There has been a new development in the tragic story of Robert De Niro’s grandson, Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, after Drena De Niro previously claimed that his son’s death involved the use of fentanyl. “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” the 51-year-old mom wrote on Instagram, following news of his death at 20.

Now a woman has been arrested in connection with the death of Leandro. Sofia Haley Marks has been charged with federal drug distribution charges, as it was revealed by law enforcement sources to NBC News 4. The woman is also expected to appear in federal court today, July 14.

“For all these people still f—king around selling and buying this s—t, my son is gone forever,” Leandro’s mom wrote at the time. “Missing you hard my Wild Boy Leo. I understand you better every day... You were and will always be a gift,” she recently wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from his childhood and remembering their moments together. “My darling we celebrate you today and always. Thank you to everyone for the help prayers and loving energy that is pulling us through this devastating time.”

Leonardo’s father, Carlos Mare. also took to Instagram to share an emotional message in support of Drena. “My dear Drena … words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends. He is Godschild now.”