Robert De Niro’s daughter gives update on son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez’s cause of death

Robert De Niro’s daughter Drena De Niro is giving an update on her son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez’s cause of death following his tragic death at 19. The former model revealed what happened while responding to a series of Instagram comments, explaining that his death involved the use of fentanyl.

“Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” the 51-year-old mom responded to an online user who asked about the cause of death. “So for all these people still f—king around selling and buying this s—t, my son is gone forever.”

Drena shared the sad news on July 2, taking to social media to write an emotional note after the loss of her son, from her previous relationship with Carlos Mare. “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life,” she stated, “I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.”

Leonardo’s father also took to Instagram to share his thoughts. “My dear Drena … words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends. He is Godschild now.” Drena concluded, “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you.”