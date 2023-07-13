Salma Hayek shares the Mexican way of eating shrimp

Salma Hayek is not one to forget her roots. The Mexican actress and Hollywood icon takes every opportunity she can to remind the world of her origins. In one of her most recent Instagram posts, she revealed how shrimp is eaten in her hometown of Veracruz, Mexico, attaching a photo of herself enjoying her meal.

The photo shows her in a sundress and with sunglasses on, enjoying a stacked plate of shrimp with some lime and a beer. “In my hometown in Veracruz, they teach us not waste any part of the shrimp so we eat the heads too,” she wrote, showing herself happily eating the shrimp’s head. The image was likely taken in Mallorca, where Hayek has been spending some of her summer vacations.

Followers were quick to support her message, especially those that hail from Veracruz who made it clear how proud they were of sharing a background with Hayek. “Like a good Veracruzana. So proud, Salma,” wrote a follower. “From Veracruz, to the world. Salma you make all of us Veracruzanos proud,” wrote a second person.

This isn’t the first time Hayek has shared her love of shrimp on social media. Two years ago, she shared a similar image of herself eating some shrimp, this time, while wearing a Gucci bathing suit. “This is how jarochas (girls from Veracruz) eat shrimp,” she captioned the post.

Hayek recently went viral when she celebrated 25 million followers by sharing a video of herself swimming in the pool and having fun in the water. “I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you,” she wrote in the comments. “Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here’s a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising- but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support,” she captioned the post, which garnered responses and comments from all sorts of people, including Alexa Demie and Drake.

