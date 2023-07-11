Sofia Vergara revels in Italian charm, shares more pics of unforgettable birthday

Sofia Vergara has been celebrating her birthday in style. The 51 year old actress has been sharing updates over the past couple of days, showing her followers how much fun she’s been having on the Italian coastline.

Vergara kicked off her birthday posts yesterday with a photo of herself in Italy, sharing her joy of being out traveling while also enjoying another year on Earth. Two other posts showed the Latina star looking stunning, highlighing her flawless figure in her bathing suits while on a boat ride with some of her friends. One photo shows her looking straight at the camera while another has her showing off the stunning landscape.

Photos taken over the course of her birthday weekend show her surrounded by friends and making the most out of their time together, enjoying meals, drinks and the water.

Vergara has received many happy birthday messages, from fans and friends alike. “I love you Sofia,” wrote her close friend Heidi Klum. “I am so lucky to have you in my life. Happy Birthday.” Vergara’s co-host, Howie Mandel, also dropped a comment congratulating her on her birthday and poking fun at her close relationship with Klum. “Happy birthday. Heidi Klum is so lucky to have you in her life,” he wrote.

Watch Sofia get serenaded with an Italian song

It’s unknown if her husband Joe Manganiello joined her for her birthday trip, but he hasn’t been featured in any of the photos.

Earlier in June, Vergara shared a throwback Thursday of herself and Manganiello enjoying themselves in Italy, showing that while the two may not be together now, they have previously enjoyed the country on their own.

