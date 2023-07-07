Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy stun in new SKIMS campaign

SKIMS is back with a new summer campaign, recruiting two of the hottest ‘90s icons of all time. Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy reunited for a fun new shoot that shows them wearing some of SKIMS’ new pieces.

The photos were shared on SKIMS’ Instagram account and showed Electra and McCarthy in various poses. According to the brand, the two icons were selected to celebrate their timelessness. The photos show Electra holding up a guitar while in her bathing suit and her and McCarthy washing a hot pink sports car.

“Back at full-throttle: Carmen Electra & Jenny McCarthy reunite in summer’s sexiest swim,” reads the post’s caption. “Carmen and Jenny wear the SKIMS Swim Triangle Top and Tie Bottoms in Onyx.”

Electra and McCarthy were MTV icons and costars in the film “Dirty Love.” “I couldn't be more excited to be a part of SKIMS' latest campaign,” said McCarthy in a press release. “The energy on set was incredible, especially shooting alongside Carmen, who looks amazing! It felt like we were back in the '90s, and years later we're still having fun!”

Electra praised McCarthy’s energy and shared how much fun she had in a statement of her own. “Not only does she still look incredible, she also brought the best energy to set and was my biggest cheerleader. I’m so happy we’re able to share in this iconic moment together!” she said.

