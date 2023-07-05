Tom Cruise says he wants to make ‘Mission Impossible’ films for 20 more years

Tom Cruise is just getting started. The 62 year old actor has been promoting her latest film, “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One,” his seventh time playing the iconic role of Ethan Hunt. In a new interview, Cruise revealed he wants to keep playing the role for 20 more years.

Cruise was being interviewed by the Sydney Morning Herald and praised Harrison Ford’s work, particularly in regards to the “Indiana Jones” franchise, which has been ongoing since 1981. “Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going. I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him,” said Cruise. “I hope to keep making ‘Mission: Impossible’ films until I’m his age.”

Cruise also discussed about the movies he’s planning on watching over the summer, which is stacked with amazing releases. “I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I’ll see them opening weekend,” he said, proceeding to lay out his theater-going plans. “Friday I’ll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday.”

Cruise is one of the biggest figures in Hollywood that continues to advocate for the theater-going experience. “I grew up seeing movies on the big screen. That’s how I make them, and I like that experience; it’s immersive, and to have that as a community and an industry, it’s important,” said Cruise. “I still go the movies.”

“Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One,” premieres in theaters this July 12. Early critic reviews have hailed it as one of the best “Mission Impossible” films and as a perfect summer blockbuster.

Related Video: Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Loading the player...