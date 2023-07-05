JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg shares passionate rant against restaurants

Jack Schlossberg is known for being a Harvard and Yale graduate, a lawyer, and a part of one of the most iconic American families. Now, he’s also known for his passionate stance on restuarants, which he shared in an Instagram story that quickly went viral over 4th of July.

Jack Schlossberg’s anti-restaurant tirade is the exact deranged himbo social cause JFK’s grandson should be doing. “My friends don’t like eating dinner. Most people in the world don’t spend their lives eating dinner.” Icon pic.twitter.com/XKk8JOX6Q5 — Russell (@RussellFalcon) July 4, 2023

Schlossberg appears to be on a beach, getting ready to enjoy some fireworks. As someone offscreen records him, he begins to talk about why he doesn’t like restaurants. “And we have to wait there to eat something that we don’t get to choose, really. We only have a couple of choices and you don’t know what any of them are gonna taste like,” he says, shocked. “We’re gonna have to talk to some guy about what we want to eat. What we want to eat for food and put inside of our bodies, which really matters a lot.”

While viewers were surprised by his take, most were just shocked by how handsome Schlossberg is. “He’s so fine, god bless,” wrote a viewer. Another person commented on the laugh of the woman who is recording the video. “The polite laughter at something not funny because a handsome man with enviable hair was saying it hit so close to home for me,” they wrote.

Schlossberg normally posts about sports and outdoor activities, including paddleboarding in the Hudson River and spending time with his closest friends and family.

He graduated from Harvard Law School in 2017 and has grown into one of the most popular young members of his family, having over 90 thousand followers on Instagram.

