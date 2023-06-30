Watch Chrissy Teigen show off her ‘Barbie’ feet

Chrissy Teigen is ready for “Barbie.” Teigen recently joined in on the viral trend of people recreating the scene from the “Barbie” movie trailer where Margot Robbie takes off her heels and her feet stay in the same position.

The video shows Teigen’s feet in an all pink background, with what looks like “Barbie’s” movie set in the background. She takes off her hot pink heels and manages to keep her Barbie feet, although not without her struggles. “Ow,” she says at the opening of the video, with the person recording it laughing and making the camera shake.

Teigen revealed she’s staying at Barbie’s house, which recently became available on AirBnb. In her Instagram stories, she shared photos of Barbie’s closet, writing “Guess where I am!!!”

This week, Teigen announced the birth of her fourth child, who was born via surrogate. His name is Wren Alexander.

Teigen wrote an emotional tribute to Alexandra, her surrogate, and shared how close the two had become over the 9 month process. “I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks,” wrote Teigen.

