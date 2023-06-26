Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell look too cute in Dubai at the Mission Impossible premiere

Tom Cruise, 60, and Hayley Atwell,41, know how to promote a film! The “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One” costars attended the film’s premiere in Dubai on June 26, and they looked amazing on the red carpet. In one of the photos, Cruise, who was reportedly interested in dating Shakira, gently greeted his costar with a kiss on the cheek.



The costars were all smiles as they greeted each other

Atwell looked stunning in a satin lime gown, while Cruise looked dapper in a black suit.



Cruise and Atwell were reportedly dating but she shut down the speculation

Atwell is newly engaged to her fiance Ned Wolfgang Kelly, but there were rumors that she was dating Cruise when they were filming in 2020.



The Christopher Robin actress shut down the speculation last month in May, telling Country & Town House, “What I feel is the truly extraordinary power of platonic love, which seems to be sometimes under-represented.”

Atwell said she talked to Cruise about the rumors whenever she felt worried. “I know that he would’ve said, ‘People say whatever they want to say, but you know who you are, I know who I am, and I want you to feel safe in this environment,” she said.



Tom Cruise has been all smiles at the premieres

Cruise, who recently cozied up with Rebecca Ferguson has not publicly dated anyone since his divorce from Katie Holmes in 2012. The ex couple shares 16 year old Suri Cruise, however they reportedly do not have a relationship.

Hayley, a soon to be bride

Hayley and Ned were linked in July 2022 and are now engaged



The British-American actress and music producer were first linked in July 2022. He popped the question less than a year later in April. At the time, outlets like the DailyMail reported that she and Cruise broke up for the second time.

The vegan music producer proposed less than a year later on April 20th. He shared a photo in bed with Atwell, who showed off her huge diamond ring.



“Lucky me. Arrived in Venice at 10 am. Around midday the love of my life and I got engaged in the kitchen of this strange apartment full of porcelain ducks, with a bloke outside the window murdering “My Way” on the accordion,” he wrote in the caption. “I’d never had any interest in getting married… until I met this extraordinary woman,” he continued.